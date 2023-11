Englund posted an assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers.

Englund ended his three-game point drought with a helper on a Carl Grundstrom tally. The assist was Englund's fifth point through 14 contests -- he's already produced a career high in points thsi season. The defenseman has added 27 hits, nine blocked shots, 17 PIM and a plus-7 rating in a third-pairing role.