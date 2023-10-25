Englund logged an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Coyotes.

Englund has two assists over his last three games, which accounts for all of his offense this season. The 27-year-old has added 16 hits, five blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-1 rating as a physical presence on the Kings' third pairing. His ice time remains limited, as does his offensive potential, and a run of poor play could open the door for Tobias Bjornfot to replace Englund in the lineup.