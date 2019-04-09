Antti Niemi: Won't be re-signed by Montreal
The Canadiens aren't interested in re-signing Niemi this offseason.
Niemi struggled in limited action this campaign, compiling an 8-6-2 record while posting a sub-par 3.78 GAA and .887 save percentage in 17 appearances, so it's not exactly surprising to see that Montreal isn't interested in bringing him back to backup Carey Price again in 2019-20. The 35-year-old journeyman will hope to land a backup gig with a different NHL club this offseason, but if he doesn't garner any interest, he may decide to head overseas to continue his career.
