Niemi will start on the road against the Panthers on Sunday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The 35-year-old has not seen the ice since Feb. 2, and has a 3.61 GAA and .893 save percentage this campaign. Niemi could be busy, facing a Panthers team that averages 33.3 shots per game. Even though the Finnish netminder draws the start, his minutes will continue be few and far between going forward.