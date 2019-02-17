Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Draws rare start
Niemi will start on the road against the Panthers on Sunday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The 35-year-old has not seen the ice since Feb. 2, and has a 3.61 GAA and .893 save percentage this campaign. Niemi could be busy, facing a Panthers team that averages 33.3 shots per game. Even though the Finnish netminder draws the start, his minutes will continue be few and far between going forward.
