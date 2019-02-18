Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Pulled versus Panthers
Niemi was replaced by Carey Price after allowing three goals on nine shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to Florida.
Because Montreal tied the game at three in the second period, Niemi's record will not be affected by Sunday's loss and will remain at 8-5-2. On Sunday, the Finn played just 13:57 before he was replaced by Carey Price, who made 24 saves and allowed a pair of goals in the road defeat.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...