Niemi was replaced by Carey Price after allowing three goals on nine shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to Florida.

Because Montreal tied the game at three in the second period, Niemi's record will not be affected by Sunday's loss and will remain at 8-5-2. On Sunday, the Finn played just 13:57 before he was replaced by Carey Price, who made 24 saves and allowed a pair of goals in the road defeat.