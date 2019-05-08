Antti Niemi: Headed overseas
Niemi will join Helsinki Jokerit (KHL) for the 2019-20 campaign, Juha Luotola of Satakunnan Kansa reports.
Niemi saw action in 17 games with the Habs this year, in which he posted a 8-6-2 record, 3.78 GAA and .887 save percentage. The netminder played for three different teams in 2017-18 and appeared to have found a home in Montreal, but a poor campaign saw him get his walking order immediately following the season's end.
