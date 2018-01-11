Greer was promoted to the Avalanche on Thursday.

Colorado's forward depth had appeared a bit suspect with Sven Andrighetto (leg) and rookie J.T. Compher (upper body) out with their respective ailments, but Greer should be able to help in a pinch. Taken in the second round (39th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Greer has compiled six goals and four helpers for AHL San Antonio this season, and he's had no trouble asserting himself (at least physically) in the NHL, amassing 20 PIM over nine games for the Avs.