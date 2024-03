Greer (foot) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, per Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun.

That sets the stage for Greer to rejoin the Flames for Saturday's contest against Montreal. He has six goals, 10 points, 33 PIM and 87 hits in 47 outings in 2023-24. Greer will likely serve on the fourth line Saturday, which might led to Jakob Pelletier being a healthy scratch.