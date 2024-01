Greer sustained an apparent ankle injury in Thursday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Julian McKenzie of The Athletic reports.

Greer's injury could be a long-term situation, as his ankle bent unnaturally when he went into the boards while trying to apply a hit in the second period. There was no clear update provided on Greer's status after the contest. The Flames may need to call up a forward for depth if he can't play Saturday versus the Blackhawks.