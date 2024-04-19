Greer produced 12 points and 100 hits over 59 contests in 2023-24.

Greer's numbers are right in line with what he did with the Bruins in 2022-23, though he spent far less time in the sin bin. The 27-year-old expressed interest in re-signing with the Flames, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reported Friday, though it's unclear if the interest is mutual. Greer is a low-maintenance player capable of handling a fourth-line role, so Calgary or some other team should be able to get him under contract for 2024-25.