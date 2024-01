Greer will be out for eight weeks with a fractured foot.

Greer was originally thought to have suffered an ankle injury in Thursday's game versus the Blue Jackets, though it was determined to be a foot fracture that'll keep the winger out long-term. Greer had six goals, 10 points and 77 hits in 47 games with Calgary this season. Walker Duehr will likely hang onto a fourth-line role while Greer's sidelined.