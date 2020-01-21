Avalanche's A.J. Greer: Legal case dismissed
Greer's charges for assault in New York City have been dismissed after paying the victim's medical bills and serving community service, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Columbus forward Sonny Milano (undisclosed) was also involved in the case and had his charges dropped under the same circumstances. Greer currently resides with AHL Colorado and has accrued 17 points over 29 games.
