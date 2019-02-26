Agozzino was sent down to AHL Colorado on Monday, TSN reports.

Agozzino got the call up Feb. 17, and was able to score his first NHL goal in his first career game. The 28-year-old could've been sent down to make room for Derek Brassard, a player who the Avalanche recently acquired at the trade deadline. Agozzino has two points while averaging 8:45 of ice time in four games this campaign.