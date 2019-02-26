Avalanche's Andrew Agozzino: Demoted to minors
Agozzino was sent down to AHL Colorado on Monday, TSN reports.
Agozzino got the call up Feb. 17, and was able to score his first NHL goal in his first career game. The 28-year-old could've been sent down to make room for Derek Brassard, a player who the Avalanche recently acquired at the trade deadline. Agozzino has two points while averaging 8:45 of ice time in four games this campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...