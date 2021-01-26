Byram could remain with the Avalanche for the season, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.

There are a few signs that indicate the organization will keep the 19-year-old Byram beyond the six-game limit they are allowed to use for evaluation before sending him back to the Western Hockey League. Byram logged a career-high 18:32 on the second pair during Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Ducks, so they are pleased with his performance over the first three games. He replaced Ryan Graves, who was made a healthy inactive for the game. Then on Monday, Colorado placed Greg Pateryn on waivers and sent Dennis Gilbert to AHL Colorado, reducing the number of defensemen available for the NHL roster. If Pateryn goes unclaimed, the Avs can place him on the taxi squad. With Erik Johnson (conditioning) not yet ready, Byram is in the top six. Once Johnson's ready to play, the Avs can simply move Conor Timmins to the taxi squad.