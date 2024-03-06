Byram, who is dealing with an illness, was acquired by the Sabres from the Avalanche on Wednesday in exchange for Casey Mittelstadt, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Byram has eight goals, 20 points, 40 PIM, 60 hits and 75 blocks in 55 contests this season. He'll join a promising young defensive core that also includes Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power. Byram will likely serve in a top-four capacity, but Dahlin's presence will probably prevent him from seeing time on the first power-play unit.