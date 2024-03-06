Byram missed Wednesday's morning skate due to an illness and is considered questionable for the evening's matchup with the Red Wings, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.
Byram's status for Wednesday night's contest likely won't be confirmed until the Avlanche take the ice for pregame warmups. If Byram is unable to go, Colorado may need to promote a defender from the minors to fill in against Detroit.
