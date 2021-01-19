Colorado head coach Jared Bednar said Byram will play at least six games before a decision is made on keeping him or sending him back to the Western Hockey League, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.

Byram was added to the Avalanche's taxi squad after completing the mandatory quarantine following his participation for Team Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship. The 19-year-old defenseman will be given time to get ready before making his NHL debut. Bednar will have Byram watching video the next few days, so that he understands the system and structure. If he's deemed not ready, Byram will be sent back to the Vancouver Giants of the WHL.