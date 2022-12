Byram (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per CapFriendly.

Byram has been out since Nov. 4, so he is eligible to be activated when he has been cleared to return. He won't play Monday versus Philadelphia, as he didn't accompany the Avalanche on the road. Byram has registered two goals, five points, 11 shots on net, 11 blocks and 15 hits in 10 appearances this season.