Byram will make his NHL debut Thursday against the Kings, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

The Avalanche just traded Ian Cole to the Wild in exchange for Greg Pateryn on Wednesday in order to open up a spot on the left side for Byram, so he could have a regular spot in the lineup going forward. The fourth overall pick from the 2019 draft was fantastic with the Vancouver Giants of the WHL last season, racking up 14 goals and 52 points in just 50 games. He's expected to skate with Conor Timmins on the Avs' third pairing Thursday.