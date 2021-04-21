Byram (upper body) has been working out on his own but isn't skating yet and won't travel with the Avalanche on their road trip, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

If Byram missed the entire road trip, his next chance to return would come April 30 against the Sharks. Byram hasn't appeared in a game since March 25. The fourth overall selection in the 2019 draft has a bright future ahead of him, but he's not much of a present-day fantasy factor, with just two points through his first 19 NHL appearances.