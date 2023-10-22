Colorado head coach Jared Bednar said Byram is "struggling" with the speed of game to start of the season, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports. "His reads, his timing's off, and that's why he's getting caught with some penalties," the coach said. "So, he's got to find a way to get himself going and respond, and we'll help in any way we can."

Byram recorded his first point of the season in Saturday's win over the Hurricanes but was also whistled for two penalties, It was the third time in five games he's had multiple infractions. To start the second period, Bednar broke up the second pair of Byram and Samuel Girard, having each skate with a more stay at-home partner. Byram finished up with Jack Johnson on the third pair and had a season-low 14:03 TOI in the win.