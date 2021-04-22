The Avalanche added Timmins to the active roster Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Timmins saw action in the last game the Avalanche played, earning an assist and three blocks across 9:09 of ice time in the contest. With the team dealing with some COVID-19 issues and a depleted roster, Timmins will be a prime candidate to slot into the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blues.
More News
-
Avalanche's Conor Timmins: Heads back to taxi sqaud•
-
Avalanche's Conor Timmins: Earns first NHL assist•
-
Avalanche's Conor Timmins: Moves to taxi squad•
-
Avalanche's Conor Timmins: Promoted from AHL affiliate•
-
Avalanche's Conor Timmins: Shuttled to minors•
-
Avalanche's Conor Timmins: Sent to taxi squad•