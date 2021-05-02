Timmins had two assists and finished plus-3 in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Timmins recorded the second and third assists of his career, hooking up with Nathan MacKinnon in the second period and Mikko Rantanen on the game-winner in the third. He becomes an important member on the blue line, moving up to second pair, with Colorado missing Bowen Byram (upper body), Samuel Girard (undisclosed) and Ryan Graves (upper body). Timmins, who opened the season on the third pair, has been on the shuttle between the NHL roster and taxi squad.