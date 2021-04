Timmins recorded an assist and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Blues.

Timmins, playing in his 20th career game and 18th this year, finally checked off his first point milestone with a helper on J.T. Compher's goal in the second period. The 22-year-old Timmins has added 16 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating this season. He'll likely exit the lineup when Patrik Nemeth (undisclosed) is ready to return, which could be as soon as Friday.