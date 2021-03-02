Timmins had one shot and two hits over 12:29 of ice time in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Sharks.

Timmins had been riding the taxi squad the past two games due to poor play, but he got the call when Bowen Byram (upper body) was scratched. He was one of four members of the Avalanche to avoid a minus rate in the loss. Byram, Cale Makar (upper body) and Erik Johnson (upper body) are in various states of rehab, so the 22-year-old Timmins may be needed, particularly as Colorado begins a month in which they play 17 games in 31 days.