Avalanche's Conor Timmins: Headed for minors
Timmins (concussion) will join AHL Colorado to continue his recovery, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
While Timmins has been skating with the team lately, his demotion to the minors should be considered a step in the right direction. When he might dress for the Eagles remains to be seen, but if he can get his legs back under him quickly, he could still earn a call-up at some point this season.
