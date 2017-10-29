Avalanche's Conor Timmins: Picks up five assists in OHL action Saturday
Timmins racked up five assists in OHL Sault Ste. Marie's 7-0 shutout win over Flint on Saturday.
Four of Timmins' five helpers were of the primary variety. The rearguard is now averaging better than a point-per-game mark with a goal and 14 assists through 13 games for the Greyhounds while getting a boatload of ice time in all situations. He is another year or two away, but it would be a surprise if Colorado's second-round pick this past June didn't turn into a useful NHL player in some capacity.
