Avalanche's Conor Timmins: Recovering from concussion
Timmins won't participate in Colorado's development camp due to a concussion, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
The Avalanche are likely just being extra cautious with their second-round pick from the 2017 draft, and there's no reason to believe Timmins won't be ready for training camp at this juncture. The 19-year-old blueliner has been highly productive while playing for the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds of the OHL over the past three seasons, racking up 19 goals and 115 points in 163 contests, but he'll likely spend the majority of the 2018-19 campaign continuing his development with AHL Colorado.
