Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Hitting more often
Johnson had three goals and 16 points with a plus-9 rating and 115 hits in 59 games prior to the league pausing the 2019-20 season in March.
The veteran defenseman saw an uptick in his point production just prior to the season's suspension with a goal and three points in the final four games. Johnson missed a few games because of lower-body injury this season, hurting his overall numbers, but his per game averages aren't where they were last season either. The only areas he's improved upon from last season on a per game basis is in hits and blocks.
