Avalanche's Gabriel Bourque: No points in January
Bourque suited up in four games and was a healthy scratch six times in January.
Bourque couldn't notch a point in four outings and averaged just 9:52 of ice time. He also fired just two shots on net in that span and worked on the second power-play unit once. He's in line to suit up Saturday versus the Canucks, but that could change if the Avalanche elevate forwards from AHL Colorado.
