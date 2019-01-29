Bourque suited up in four games and was a healthy scratch six times in January.

Bourque couldn't notch a point in four outings and averaged just 9:52 of ice time. He also fired just two shots on net in that span and worked on the second power-play unit once. He's in line to suit up Saturday versus the Canucks, but that could change if the Avalanche elevate forwards from AHL Colorado.

