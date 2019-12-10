Jets' Gabriel Bourque: Returning to lineup Tuesday
Bourque (lower body) will be in action versus the Red Wings on Tuesday, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.
Bourque figures to slot into a fourth-line role alongside Nick Shore and Logan Shaw while Joona Luoto gets relegated to the press box. Prior to getting hurt, Bourque was rolling with a three-game point streak, but has been sidelined for the last 14 games and will no doubt have some rust to shake off.
