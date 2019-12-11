Jets' Gabriel Bourque: Limited minutes in return
Bourque (lower body) had one shot on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 5-1 win over Detroit.
Bourque received 9:25 of ice time in his first action following a 14-game injury absence. The 29-year-old fourth-liner has one goal and two assists in 17 games in his first season with the Jets. He is not a fantasy option.
