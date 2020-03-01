Jets' Gabriel Bourque: Ends months-long slump
Bourque generated an assist and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.
Bourque's helper on a Logan Shaw tally in the second period snapped a 26-game point drought for the 29-year-old winger. It's been a rough season in general for Bourque, who has just six points to go with 123 hits and 33 shots in 51 contests in his first year as a Jet. He also entered Saturday with a career-low 8:44 per game, a minute less than what he saw while with the Avalanche last year.
