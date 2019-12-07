Jets' Gabriel Bourque: Cleared for contact
Bourque (lower body) has been cleared for contact, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.
Bourque won't suit up Sunday against Anaheim, but he's getting closer to a return. Look for him to get back to practice soon, with a return to game action possibly looming sometime in the next week.
