Jets' Gabriel Bourque: Pointless streak continues
Bourque was held off the scoresheet against Chicago on Sunday, his 20th straight game without a point.
Considering Bourque is averaging 7:19 of ice time over that stretch, it shouldn't come as a shock he hasn't been able to register a point. Additionally, the winger has put just nine shots on goal in those 20 contests, further decreasing his chances of scoring. The Quebec native has dished out 43 hits during his offensive slump, which is about the only fantasy value he can provide.
