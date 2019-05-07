Avalanche's Ian Cole: Registers helper
Cole collected a helper, three hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime with against the Sharks in Game 6.
Cole has a respectable five helpers in 11 postseason contests while adding 20 hits and 32 blocked shots. The veteran defenseman may have some appeal in DFS formats for Wednesday's Game 7.
