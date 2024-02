Johnson logged a goal and an assist in Sunday's 4-3 win over Arizona. He finished with one shot on net and two blocks over 12:37 of ice time.

Johnson showed off rarely seen offense, which included a second period tally where he attacked from the blue line and beat Karel Vejmelka to the far side for his third goal of the season. The two-point offensive explosion snapped a 14-game pointless drought for the 37-year-old Johnson.