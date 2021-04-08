MacDonald recorded an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the Wild.
MacDonald set up Andre Burakovsky's second-period marker. The 28-year-old MacDonald has put up four assists in his last five outings. The Oregon native is up to seven points, a plus-13 rating and 46 shots on net through 27 contests. He's seemingly earned a spot on the third pairing, as he's played in 23 straight games.
