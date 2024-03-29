Foudy took nine shifts and had 4:33 of ice time in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Rangers.
Foudy was called up to replace Valeri Nichushkin (lower body) in the lineup but not on the second line. Foudy was limited to fourth-line duty in just his second NHL game this season.
