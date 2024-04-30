site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Avalanche's Jean-Luc Foudy: Joins big club
Foudy was recalled from AHL Colorado on Monday, per CapFriendly.
Foudy will provide some additional depth for the Avalanche this postseason. He scored one goal in four NHL games this season.
