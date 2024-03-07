Foudy was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Thursday.

Foudy made his season debut for the Avs in Wednesday's matchup with Detroit, scoring a goal on two shots in 10:54 of ice time. His reward for a strong performance is being shipped back to the minors, as his promotion was necessitated by some trade deadline moves. Still, with Chris Wagner (upper body) and Logan O'Connor (lower body) both dealing with injuries, Foudy could be brought back up ahead of Friday's clash with Minnesota.