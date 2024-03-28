Foudy was called up from AHL Colorado on Thursday.
Foudy scored a goal in his only NHL game of the season, back on March 6. He was recalled as the Avalanche have only 11 healthy forwards, as Valeri Nichushkin is questionable with a lower-body injury. Foudy had three goals and nine points in 18 AHL games before his recall.
