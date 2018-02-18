Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Ruled out Sunday
Bernier (head) won't be available Sunday against the Oilers, The Denver Post reports.
Bernier is reportedly still going through concussion protocol as the result of an injury that took place in Friday's game against the Jets. Andrew Hammond was recalled from AHL San Antonio to serve as the backup to Semyon Varlamov in Sunday's home clash with the Oilers. Given the complex nature of concussions, this could turn up to be more than a day-to-day issue for Bernier, but we'd wait for more information from the team before making any hasty moves in the fantasy realm.
