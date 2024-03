Manson had an assist, four shots on net, two blocks and three hits in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Red Wings.

Manson's lower-body injury that forced him to sit out Monday didn't linger. He had a hand in Jonathan Drouin's third-period tally and was active in filling up the box score. The point -- Manson's first in 13 games -- upped his season total to 19 through 58 contests, and he has a team-high 169 hits.