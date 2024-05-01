Manson scored an empty-net goal, added an assist, went plus-2, logged two hits and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Jets in Game 5.

Manson racked up five points and a plus-5 rating over five first-round contests. He also had 13 shots on net, 14 hits and seven blocked shots. The 32-year-old defenseman is showing his value at both ends of the ice while playing in a top-four role this postseason. Manson should return solid value in DFS play once the Avalanche's playoff run resumes in the second round.