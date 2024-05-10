Manson posted an assist, four hits, three blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Stars in Game 2.

Manson set up a Joel Kiviranta tally in the third period. The 32-year-old Manson has been surprisingly reliable on offense this postseason, earning six points with 14 shots on net, 21 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over seven appearances. That level of production has kept him in a top-four role for the Avalanche, and his physicality adds another layer of intrigue in his game, making him viable in DFS.