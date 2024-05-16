Manson provided an assist, five shots on goal and eight hits in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Stars in Game 5.

Manson's offense has slowed in the second round -- he has two helpers over five games against the Stars after racking up two goals and three assists over five contests against the Jets in the first round. The 32-year-old defenseman continues to occupy a top-four role for the Avalanche, providing solid defense in addition to his surprising offense. Through 10 playoff games, he has 23 shots on net, 35 hits, 19 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-8 rating.