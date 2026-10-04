Manson scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, went plus-4 and added three hits in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Blues.

Manson is filling a third-pairing role alongside Brent Burns to begin the campaign. With three points, three shots, four hits, two blocked shots and a plus-4 rating, Manson has looked good in that role amid the Avalanche's early explosion of offense. The 34-year-old will provide more physicality than scoring in the long run, but he's in a good team situation that gives him some fantasy value in banger leagues and deeper standard formats.