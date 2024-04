Manson notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 6-2 win over the Jets in Game 2.

Manson has strung together a five-game point streak with two goals and three assists in that span. He has a goal, two helpers, 11 shots on net, 10 hits, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through three playoff outings. He stayed in a top-four role Friday with the return of Samuel Girard (concussion) -- Sean Walker was demoted to the third pairing.