Manson (upper body) is an option for Game 4 against Minnesota on Monday, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

Following a four-game absence, Manson appears ready to return to the lineup after being a full participant during Monday's morning skate. He has chipped in two assists, five shots on goal, one blocked shot and 10 hits in three appearances this postseason. Manson's probable return to the lineup could make Nick Blankenburg a healthy scratch in Game 4 against the Wild.